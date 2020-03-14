Home

Marrs-Jones-Newby Funeral Home
505 Old Austin Highway
Bastrop, TX 786020745
(512) 321-2576
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
Burial
Following Services
Fairview Cemetery
Frances Geraldin Ellis Linton


1941 - 2020
LINTON, Frances Geraldine Ellis Frances Geraldine "Geri" Ellis Linton, of Bastrop, Texas, passed from this life March 7, 2020 at the age of 78. She was born September 26, 1941 in Ft. Worth, Texas to Charlie F. Ellis and Mary Helen Butler Ellis. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Alfred "Bo" Linton; her parents; brothers, Danny Ellis, Kenneth Ellis; sons-in-law, Ralph Barnett and Ira Crofford, Sr. Geri is survived by her 5 daughters, Cindy Crofford of Heartland, Teri Barnett of Arlington, Tammy Barziza (Ed ) of Bastrop, Brenda Linton of Bastrop, Brooke Linton Hays (Terry Hays) of Big Spring; 7 grandchildren, Brandi Krenek (Dean), LTC Ira Crofford, Jr. (Anne), Jason Linton (Amy), Crystal Gurley (Brian), Ashley Linton, Aaron Linton Hays (Hayli Chism), Beau Ellis (Jessica); 8 great-grandchildren, Allyson Krenek, Erik Krenek, Nell Crofford, Nolan Crofford, Caleb Altum, Olivia Kelley, Addison Linton, Sophie Ellis; 4 brothers, Truman Ellis (Laura), Ronny Ellis (Elizabeth), Bobby Ellis, Rick Ellis (Becky). Funeral services were held Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Marrs Jones Newby Funeral Home with burial following at Fairview Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 14, 2020
