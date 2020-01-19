|
|
LANOS, Frances Juanita Frances Juanita Lanos, 97, of Manor, died Tuesday, January 14th. She was born in Jacksonville, TX on January 15, 1922, a daughter of the late Alma (Tillman) and James Wesley Montgomery. She was the widow of Edward Lanos. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 10 AM on Thursday, January 23rd at Olivet Baptist Church with Pastor Edward Fleming officiating. Interment at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin, 3 PM to 6 PM on Wednesday, January 22nd. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. Juanita had selected before her death her adopted nephew, Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 19, 2020