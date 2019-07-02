MARONEEY, Frances Leanora Pickle Frances Leanora Pickle Maroneey, 95, of Leander, passed into eternal rest on June 28, 2019. Frances was born in Taylor, Texas, on November 20, 1923, to Annie and Oscar Pickle. As a lifelong resident of Leander, Texas, she is known for her dedication to the spiritual community as the last surviving charter member of the Leander First Baptist Church. Frances studied at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, where she met Cyrus Maroneey who would be her husband for almost 20 years. They had one daughter, Grace Anne, who was the light of their lives. Frances worked as an accountant for the Texas Department of Public Safety for 33 1/2 years. After her retirement from DPS, Frances worked for the Leander Independent School District as an elementary school cashier. Frances filled her free time with hobbies such as reading, crocheting, and dabbling in numerous business ventures from raising chinchillas to making ceramics. Additionally, Frances loved traveling with family and friends, crossing the United States to experience beautiful scenery, landmarks of all kinds, and exciting casinos. Frances was preceded in death by her brother, Johnnie Pickle; her sister-in-law, Jessie Pickle; and her daughter, Grace Anne Schaefer. She is survived by her son-in-law, Kenneth Schaefer; her granddaughter, Anja Schaefer; and numerous friends, cousins, and other relatives. Family and friends are invited to gather at a visitation to be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home in Georgetown. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 10000 FM 2243 in Leander. Graveside service will follow at 12:00 p.m. at Bagdad Cemetery in Leander. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.cookwaldendavisfuneralhome.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 2, 2019