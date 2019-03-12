|
RYAN, Frances Louise Schaefer Frances Louise Schaefer Ryan, age 89, of Austin, Texas passed peacefully, surrounded by family, on March 7, 2019. Frances completed her education at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, and was a business teacher at Manor High School, where she founded the school's tennis program. Frances enjoyed snow skiing, bridge, and was a nationally ranked seniors tennis player. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Ryan; sons Thomas Richard Ryan (Jodi Ceaser); David Ryan (Vicki); Ralph Ryan (Carolyn); Stephen Ryan (Laura); 11 grandchildren & 15 great grandchildren. Services will be held on March 16 at 4:00 p.m. at Crestview Baptist Church in Austin. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 12, 2019