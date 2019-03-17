BAKER, Frances Pauline Fields A resident of Austin since 1946, died Friday, March 8, 2019. Frances was born May 20, 1922, in Vici, Oklahoma to Esther and John Fields. She was raised in Wink, Texas, where she met Hickman T. Baker, the love of her life, whom she married in 1940. After moving to Austin, Frances and Hickman raised 4 children. Always sports oriented, she played tennis and taught her children to water ski on Lake Austin. Later, she loved taking her children and grandchildren snow skiing. After Hickman's retirement, they were fortunate to travel the world. Frances' life was fully dedicated to enjoying and supporting her family. She had a wonderful sense of humor and saw the good in all things. She is survived by 2 sons, Penny Baker (Susan), and Bobby Baker (Cris); two daughters, Linda Lacy (Jim) and Janice Baker; 7 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Cook Walden Memorial Hill Park Cemetery. The family is grateful to the kind staff at Westminster Manor for their many years of loving care for our mother and Hospice Austin's Christopher House for the compassionate care shown to our mother and family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Frances P. Baker's name to Hospice Austin. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary