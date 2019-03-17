Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 452-8811
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Hill Park Cemetery
Pflugerville, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Pauline Fields Baker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frances Pauline Fields Baker Obituary
BAKER, Frances Pauline Fields A resident of Austin since 1946, died Friday, March 8, 2019. Frances was born May 20, 1922, in Vici, Oklahoma to Esther and John Fields. She was raised in Wink, Texas, where she met Hickman T. Baker, the love of her life, whom she married in 1940. After moving to Austin, Frances and Hickman raised 4 children. Always sports oriented, she played tennis and taught her children to water ski on Lake Austin. Later, she loved taking her children and grandchildren snow skiing. After Hickman's retirement, they were fortunate to travel the world. Frances' life was fully dedicated to enjoying and supporting her family. She had a wonderful sense of humor and saw the good in all things. She is survived by 2 sons, Penny Baker (Susan), and Bobby Baker (Cris); two daughters, Linda Lacy (Jim) and Janice Baker; 7 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Cook Walden Memorial Hill Park Cemetery. The family is grateful to the kind staff at Westminster Manor for their many years of loving care for our mother and Hospice Austin's Christopher House for the compassionate care shown to our mother and family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Frances P. Baker's name to Hospice Austin. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
Download Now