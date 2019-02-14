ROCHA, Frances Moreno Our beloved Frances Moreno Rocha, age 91, a lifelong resident of Austin, began her spiritual journey on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. She was reunited in the Kingdom with her husband, Larry Rocha; her son, David Rocha; her parents, Gabino and Tomasa Moreno; and her sister, Cynthia Moreno. Frances is survived by her children, Maria Frances Rocha, and her husband, Mario Garza, and, Benjamin Rocha, and his wife, Irene; three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; her daughter-in-law, Wanda; her brother, Gabino Moreno, Jr., and his wife, Mary Frances; many nieces and nephews, other family members, and numerous friends; and, her longtime companion, Pete Gil. Memorial visitation will take place on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., with a Celebration of Life beginning at 11:00 a.m. and hosted by Frances's family, at Mission Funeral Home - East Side, 1615 East Cesar Chavez Street, Austin, Texas. Services for Frances Moreno Rocha will conclude at the close of the Celebration of Life. Her family greatly appreciates your love and support, however, they also ask that friends and family refrain from sending any large floral arrangements so that the funeral home can easily accommodate floral offerings in any quantity in the chapel. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary