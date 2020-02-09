Home

A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
1309 E 12th Street
Austin , TX
Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Churc
2938 E 13th Street
Austin, TX
Frances Sampson


1934 - 2020
Frances Sampson Obituary
SAMPSON, Frances Joan Daniels Frances Joan Sampson, 85, of Austin died Wednesday, February 5th. She was born in Round Rock, TX on June 10, 1934, a daughter of the late Helen (Hamilton) and Dock Daniels. She was the widow of Roosevelt Booker Sampson. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 12 Noon on Monday, February 17th at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor G.V. Clark officiating. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 2 PM to 5 PM on Sunday, February 16th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 9, 2020
