VARAN, Francis Irene (Ferrell) Francis Irene (Ferrell) Varan passed away on January 20, 2020 in Austin, Texas. She was born in Round Rock, Texas on May 25, 1927 to Francis Waymon and Artie Irene Scott Ferrell, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, James Varan and daughter-in-law, Tulin Varan of Austin, TX; two grandchildren, James D. Varan and his spouse, Jenna Lienweber-Varan, and John Varan; her two great grandchildren, Evan and Emma of Cedar Park, TX; and her younger brother, Jack 'Buddy' Ferrell of Oklahoma City, OK. She is also survived by a host of nephews and nieces and dear friends. After graduating from Round Rock High School during WWII, Irene enrolled in the Cadet Nurse Corps and received her cap from Austin's Brackenridge Hospital School of Nursing. In 1947, she met Rana Varan who was an engineering student at the University of Texas, during his hospitalization at Brackenridge due to a severe kidney condition. They married in 1948 in Kentucky, and after short period in Mt Vernon, OH moved to Istanbul, Turkey. During the 32 years she lived there she learned to speak Turkish fluently and worked as an executive assistant in a U.S. Company that provided logistic support to U.S military bases in the country. She and Rana retired to Georgetown, TX in 1980 and lived close to her family. In 1995 she moved to Cedar Park, TX to be close to her grandkids and great-grand-kids. Irene was a keen researcher, documenter, and list maker. She produced bookshelves full of genealogical research material. She also researched and documented the history or Round Rock and Williamson County was instrumental in the formation of the Georgetown Museum and the Williamson County Historical Society. She was a member of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. Her hobbies were gardening, historical research, and reading. In her later years she started to paint and became a Sudoku fan. Graveside services will be 1:00 pm, Friday, January 24, 2020, at the Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Cemetery in Pflugerville. A time of visitation will be Friday from 11:00 am until 12:30 pm, at the Funeral Home. You may leave condolences and memories for Irene's family at www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 23, 2020