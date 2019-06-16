MASON, Francis Jean Frances "Jean" (Ryle) Mason of Frisco, TX, passed away from congestive heart failure on June 12, 2019. She was born in Boone County, KY, to Sue Catherine (Allen) & Bruce Edward Ryle. Jean is survived by her husband of 65 years, Emmett 'Donald' Mason; her children, Donna Svara (Danny) of Florence, KY, & Kathy DiPietro (Sal) of Frisco, TX; grandchildren, William Proctor & Lyndsay DiPietro; and her brother, Bill Ryle (Martha) of Owensboro, KY. Jean is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Donald Bruce Mason; her daughter, Denise Janine Mason; and her sister, Sally Jane Hankinson. In 1954 Jean married Don, the love of her life. She will not only be remembered as a beautiful woman, but also as a Renaissance woman with successes in all areas of her life. Jean was a 'military wife' with a husband often absent due to tours of duty, all the while caring for four children on her own. She was an accomplished golfer and regularly competed in inter-club events at the Austin Country Club and held the title of Women's Champion at Great Hills Golf Club. Jean was also a renowned breeder of award-winning Wire Fox Terriers; every year an award is given in her name as recognition and honor of her accomplishments. A Memorial Service will be held June 20, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Parkview Independent Living Community, 7450 Stonebrook Parkway, Frisco, TX 75034. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Jean's name to the via act.alz.org, or the Kentucky Colonel Good Works Program via kycolonels.org. To convey condolences & submit a memorial, visit TJMfuneral.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary