LOFTUS, Francis Francis J. (Frank) Loftus passed away peacefully on May 29, 2020. Because we have faith, we believe that he has gone to a better place, where soaring in the sky does not require an airplane. He is reunited with his best friend and the love of his life of 56 years, Marguerite M. Loftus who preceded him in death. Frank was born and raised in upstate NY by a large extended family. HIs early passion was baseball and he was offered a position with the NY Yankees. However, upon graduation from high school, he immediately enlisted in the United States Air Force where he flew the F-100 Super Sabre proudly for 22 years. Once he retired from the Air force, he graduated from the University of Texas and continued to fly professionally and personally. He remained an avid baseball enthusiast, UT sports fan, golfer, writer and photographer. He is survived by his daughter, Kathleen Makowski (Michael) of Davidsonville, MD and his son, Michael (Glee) of Maumelle, AR. He was extremely proud of his three granddaughters, Michelle (Mark Cox), Amy (Jimmy Gibson) and Elizabeth, his great grandson, Kyle Cox and was anticipating the birth of his second great grandchild in November. He had many nieces and nephews whom he loved greatly. Visitation will be held at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home at 6300 W. William Cannon Dr., Austin, TX 78749 at 11:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial which will be held at noon in the Chapel. Share condolences at www.CookWaldenForestOaks.com. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Frank's name to Arkansas Hospice, www.arkansashospice.org/donations which provided him with totally compassionate care or his parish church www.ihmnlr.org that was responsible for his spiritual welfare. May God richly bless and keep safe those he left behind. We mourn the loss of his physical presence but rejoice that he has gone home to live forever with his Lord.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 7, 2020.