MOYNIHAN, Francis Francis "Frank" Moynihan died peacefully on June 20 in Austin at the age of 66 due to complications of renal cell carcinoma. Frank was born on July 8, 1953, in Seaford, DE, to Helen and Edward Moynihan. An avid musician, Frank played the flute and guitar. At the age of 22, he and his band "Sussex County" went on the road to Florida, where he met the woman who would become his wife and life partner, Marcie Downey. Frank returned to college, finished a degree in computer science, and set down roots in Austin with Marcie in 1984. Frank built his career as a computer programmer, and together with Marcie raised their two children, Kelly and John. With a lifelong love of music, Frank could often be found in the cul-de-sac with his guitar having an impromptu jam-session with neighbors. Quick-witted and lighthearted, he maintained good humor even in trying times. When his kidney had to be removed because of his cancer, he joked it meant the end of his dream to become a professional football player. (He was 54 at the time and hadn't touched a football since high school.) Frank was a loving husband, an involved father, and a gentle soul. He is survived by his wife Marcie; his children Kelly and John; and his brothers Larry and Mike of Seaford, DE. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Ray. Frank wasn't one for traditional mourning. He often stated that instead of a conventional funeral he wanted to have a party at home with music and meatballs, and no black attire allowed. The family will hold the celebration of Frank's life at a later date when it is safer to travel. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Cancer Research Institute or the Ascension Seton Medical Center Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, where his wife Marcie worked for 35 years.



