TRANK, Francis Richard Frank Trank passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on April 22, 2020. He was born in Westboro, Massachusetts on March 13, 1933 to William and Annie Trank. He was the youngest of six siblings. Frank graduated from the University of Connecticut (Class of 1954) and joined the Air Force where he served as a navigator. While stationed at Bergstrom Air Force Base, he met Mildred (Millie) Mokry through the Castle Club. They married at St. Mary's Cathedral on January 4, 1958. After an honorable discharge from the Air Force, Frank began his career-long employment with Allstate Insurance in 1959. Throughout his 30 years with Allstate, where he started as an underwriter and transferred into Personnel where he became an Employee Relations Director, the family lived in many locations throughout the United States including Texas, North Carolina, Mississippi, California and Illinois. After retiring in 1989, Frank and Millie moved to Austin to be closer to family and enjoy retirement life. They loved to play golf and were long time members of Balcones Country Club. They stayed active with volunteer work with the St. Vincent de Paul Society where Frank served as Treasurer for many years. He was also an usher at St. Theresa Church. His outgoing and friendly personality made him a perfect fit for volunteer work. Frank is preceded in death by his wife, Mildred (Millie), parents William and Annie Trank, brother William and sisters Mary, Helen, Natalie and Anne. He is survived by his daughter, Lori of Austin, son Matthew and wife Lauren, son Patrick and wife Jenny and grandchildren Danielle, Corey, Brandon and Nathan, all of Oregon and grandson Darren, of California. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Belmont Village Westlake and Hospice Austin, especially Nancy Hood, RN, for their compassion, companionship and care during these past few months. Frank maintained his sweet disposition and positive attitude to the very end and he will be missed by many. In light of current circumstances, a memorial service will be planned for a later date when everyone can come together to celebrate Frank's life safely. In memoriam, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice Austin.
Published in Austin American-Statesman from May 5 to May 6, 2020