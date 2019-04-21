PALACIOS, Francisca Balandran Our beloved Francisca Balandran Palacios, age 101, longtime resident of East Austin, was called to our Heavenly Father Tuesday, April 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Felipe Gonzales Palacios; her son, Felipe Palacios, Jr.; her parents, Prospero and Maria Balandran; her son-in-law, George Soto, Sr.; her brother, Enes Balandran; her sisters Victoria Balandra, Margarita Navarro Refugia Mendez and Fermina Coy; and her beloved dog, Chico, who gave her 17 years of companionship. Francisca is survived by her children, Lily Palacios, Sylvia Willhite, and her husband, Bruce, and MaryFrances Soto, and her husband, Mike Nunez; her daughter-in-law, Mary Palacios; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters; her sister, Jesusa Garcia; numerous nieces, nephews, and many other loving family and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 3:00-9:00 p.m., with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m., at Mission Funeral Home - East Side, 1615 East Cesar Chavez Street, Austin, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at Cristo Rey Catholic Church, 2208 East Second Street. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery. Please visit www.missionmemorials.com to offer condolences and send flowers. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary