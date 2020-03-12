|
HERRERA, Francisca Rocha (Frances) Francisca Rocha Herrera (Frances), age 85, born in San Antonio, TX on February 27, 1935 was called by our Heavenly Father on March 8, 2020. She resided in Austin, Texas. She is survived by her nine children, Frances Mojica (James), Yolanda Benitez (Jorge), Sylvia Galvez (Richard Sr.), Alexander Herrera Jr., Richard Herrera, Mary Basilio (Efren), Diane Ontiveros (Charlie), David Herrera (Joann) and Estella Yanez (Mike). She has 39 grandchildren, 89 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Manuela Perales, Olivia Guerrero, Josefa Ramirez, Luis Rocha and Adolfo Rocha. Francisca is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years Alexander G. Herrera, parents Pedro and Carmen Rocha, Siblings: Matilde Vargas Flores, Petra Reyes, Julianna Gonzalez, Felipa Ferdin, Florinda Briones and Pedro Rocha Jr., grandson Eric Mojica Sr., granddaughter Sherry Tijerina. The pallbearers will be Eliseo Benitez, David Herrera Jr., Henry Herrera, Jason James Mojica, Oscar Ochoa, and Richard Galvez Jr. The honorary pallbearers will be Alexander Herrera, Timothy Zapata, and Victor Yanez. Visitation will be held 5:00pm-9:00pm on Thursday, March 12 at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail. The Rosary will begin at 7:00pm. Holy Mass will be celebrated at Dolores Catholic Church at 1:00pm on Friday, March 13. Burial will follow at Assumption Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 12, 2020