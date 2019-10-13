Home

More Obituaries for Francisca Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francisca Wright Campbell

Francisca Wright Campbell Obituary
CAMPBELL, Francisca Wright (Galindo) EL PASO - Francisca Wright Campbell (Galindo), 73, of El Paso, Texas passed away Thursday, September 19. 2019. Born August 21, 1946 in El Paso, Texas she was the daughter of Juan Galindo and Epimenia Duran. Frances was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Frances leaves behind to cherish her memories, her granddaugher, Aphyr Wright; four daughters, Ruth Buffington Evans, Lynda Caldwell, Sandra Buffington and Kim Wright; two sons, Lawrence Wright, William Buffington; one brother, Juan Galindo; one sister, Jesusita (Jessie) Medina; Half-Sister Alicia Garcia, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, uncle, cousins and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on October 19, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at The Door Christian Fellowship 10714 FM 1625 Austin, Texas 78747.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 13, 2019
