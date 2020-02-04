Home

NUZ JR., Francisco Francisco "Frank" Nuz Jr., 75, of Greencastle, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020, at Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. Frank was born in Austin, Texas on January 29, 1944, the son of Francisco Sr., and Maria Constancia (Cavazos) Nuz. Frank was a member of Harmony Baptist Church. He proudly served in the United States Marines during the Vietnam War. Frank worked for many years with the City of Austin, Texas as a supervisor in waste management until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, woodworking, and spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Bonita Nuz; five daughters, Jamie Welch, (Mark), Jody Nuz, Franchesca Lady, (Michael), Kallie Gleason, (Joshua), and Rebecca Lewis, (John); five sisters, Beatrice Valdez, Modesta Nuz, Natalia Gonzalez, Bertha Salinas, and Ignacia Martinets; a brother, Victoriano Nuz; 11 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Cecelia Nuz; and two sisters, Telontina "Tina" Esquivel, and Rosa Nappa. Private family services will be held at a later date. Memories may be shared with the family at www.Hopkins-Rector.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 4, 2020
