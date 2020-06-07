Darilek, Frank Joe Frank Joe Darilek, age 95 passed away on June 3, 2020. Services are scheduled for Monday, June 8, 2020 at the St Joseph's Catholic Church Social Center, Moulton, Tx. Viewing at 9:00am and Rosary at 9:30am followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:00am. Words of comfort can be posted and shared with the family at www.smithfuneralhomemoulton.com Smith Funeral Home - 404 West Bobkat Dr. Moulton, Texas 78941 Phone # 361-596-4631
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 7, 2020.