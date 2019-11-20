Home

POWERED BY

Services
All Faiths South Chapel - Austin
4360 South Congress Avenue
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 326-8878
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
San Jose Catholic Church
Rosary
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
San Jose Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
San Jose Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Sosa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Joe Sosa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Joe Sosa Obituary
SOSA SR., Frank Joe Our beloved father Frank Joe Sosa, age 77, from Austin, TX was called to our Heavenly Father to rest on November 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his Mother Rayna Sosa, Father Marvin Sosa Sr., and brother Marvin Sosa. Frank is survived by his sons; Frank Jacob Sosa (Joanna), son William Sosa, Daughters, Arlene Sosa and Becky Sosa and grandchildren; Christopher and Anthony Longoria, Frank Armando Sosa, Jacob Noah Sosa, Crystal Gayle Sosa, Victoria Aranda and Alexis Sosa. Frank was a loving person with a heart of gold. Dad we will always have you in our hearts. You will be missed and never forgotten. Until we meet again Visitation will be held at San Jose Catholic Church on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 11:00am with a rosary recited at 11:30am. The funeral mass will begin at 12 p.m. The Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -