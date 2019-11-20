|
SOSA SR., Frank Joe Our beloved father Frank Joe Sosa, age 77, from Austin, TX was called to our Heavenly Father to rest on November 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his Mother Rayna Sosa, Father Marvin Sosa Sr., and brother Marvin Sosa. Frank is survived by his sons; Frank Jacob Sosa (Joanna), son William Sosa, Daughters, Arlene Sosa and Becky Sosa and grandchildren; Christopher and Anthony Longoria, Frank Armando Sosa, Jacob Noah Sosa, Crystal Gayle Sosa, Victoria Aranda and Alexis Sosa. Frank was a loving person with a heart of gold. Dad we will always have you in our hearts. You will be missed and never forgotten. Until we meet again Visitation will be held at San Jose Catholic Church on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 11:00am with a rosary recited at 11:30am. The funeral mass will begin at 12 p.m. The Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 20, 2019