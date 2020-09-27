1/1
Frank M. Lopez
LOPEZ, Frank M. Frank M. Lopez passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on September 18, 2020. The 1979 McCallum High School graduate was an outstanding athlete tennis and gymnastics, as well as an Honors (scholastic) student. Following graduation, Frank was accepted for studies by Grenoble Medical Institute, Grenoble, France, where he studied for two years before returning to Austin. He enrolled at UT and continued his studies. He was immediately inducted into the MENSA Chapter and served as Membership Chairman for several years. Mr. Lopez is survived by his loving wife, and former classmate at Grenoble Medical, Edith Lopez, his mother and father, Linda and Adam Lopez; sisters Liz (Bruce) Waisner, of Hillsboro, OR; Linda Sue (Tommy) Janak, and brother John of Austin, and other extended family.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sep. 27, 2020.
