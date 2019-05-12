GUTTMAN, Frank Sigmund Frank Sigmund Guttman, age 73, left this world to enter his eternal home in the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 7, 2019. After a 24-day hospital stay, he returned to his home in Round Rock, TX four days before he made his departure to Heaven surrounded by loving family. Frank shared 49 years of marriage with his loving wife Linda, having met while attending Southwest Texas State University. Born in Port Arthur TX, he was the son of William Sigmund Guttman and Lois Virginia Hausenfluke. He was baptized on March 1, 1953 at Northwest Baptist Church. As a proud Viking football player, Frank graduated from Lanier High School in Austin, TX in 1964. He attended Texarkana College where he also played football. Then he attended and graduated from SWTSU in San Marcos, TX in 1968, where he was a member of Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity and met the love of his life Linda Kay Stelzer. Linda and Frank were married on March 21, 1970. He served in the US Army at Aberdeen Proving Ground in MD from 1969-1971.He later received his M.Ed. from Tarleton State University in Stephenville, TX in 1975. Frank made a career of coaching Texas high school football for over 30 years. In 1969 he began his coaching career at Comfort High School in Comfort, TX. He also coached at Pt. Lavaca and Ranger, TX: yet he spent the majority of his coaching career in the Austin area at Reagan High School (1974-1987, defensive coordinator), Westlake High School (1987-1992, defensive coordinator), Crockett High School (1992-1996, head coach), and Georgetown High School (1996-2002, defensive coordinator). He was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church where he served as a Stephen Minister, Elder, Shepherding Leader, Bible study leader, and spiritual mentor to many. His most beloved OSL fund raiser was the Annual Golf Tournament, to which he devoted many hours. He also took great pride in his involvement in Texas High School Coaches Association and Coaches Outreach. He enjoyed his weekly golf game with his buddies Charlie, Leroy, Galen, and Howard. Traveling in the US and abroad with his wife Linda, working-out at the YMCA, attending and leading Bible studies and devotionals, watching a variety of sporting events in person or on the TV, playing games with family and friends, and spending quality time with Linda, Jenna, John, and his so-loved grandkids were the delights of his life. He was predeceased by his father William Sigmund Guttman and mother Lois Virginia Hausenfluke. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Linda Kay Stelzer Guttman, daughter Jenna Lyn Balke, son John David and wife Stephanie Guttman, and grandchildren Elaina Kate Balke (18), Alyssa Grace Balke (17), Ryan Davis Balke (15) and Merritt Taylor Guttman (8 months). Frank so enjoyed attending the activities of his grandchildren and spending time both in the Austin area and traveling around the US with them. He is also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law Fred and Rita Stelzer, Carol and David Pullen, Mary Lakes, John and Sarah Stelzer. Many loving cousins also survive him. Frank's Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday May 15th at 10:30am at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1513 E. Yager Ln., Austin, TX 78753 preceded by Visitation from 9:30 am until the time of the service. A luncheon will be held in his honor thereafter. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials to Our Savior Lutheran Church for programs associated with uplifting young families. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary