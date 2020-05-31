PALMER, Frankia Corinthia Frankia Palmer, 32, of Round Rock died Tuesday, May 26thShe was born in Jackson, FL on May 22, 1988, a daughter of Coralyne (Best) Igweike and the late Frankie Palmer. The Family Celebration of Life Service will be livestream (https://livestream.com/account s/7325565/frankiapalmer) 2PM on Saturday, June 6th. Public Viewing and flowers can be delivered 1PM-6PM on Friday, June 5th at A Life Celebration by Franklin in Taylor, TX. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 31, 2020.