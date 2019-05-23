|
CARTER, Frankie A. Frankie A. Carter, a resident of Austin, Texas, passed away on May 17, 2019. She is survived by her two children, three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and sister. Frankie dedicated a lifetime of service to church ministry and to the field of ushering, and she held numerous positions on a local, state and national level. Her Celebration of Life Service will be 12:00 noon on Saturday, May 25th at the St. John Tabernacle. Public viewing will be Friday, May 24th from 4:00 t0 7:00 pm at King-Tears Mortuary, Austin, TX. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 23, 2019