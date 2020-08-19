1/1
Franklin Delano Gaddy
1941 - 2020
GADDY, Franklin Delano Franklin Delano Gaddy, 79, passed away peacefully at his home in Manor, TX on August 3, 2020 after a short battle with lung cancer. Mr. Gaddy was born July 1941 in Dillon, South Carolina to Eros and Flonnie Gaddy. Mr. Gaddy served honorably in the United States Air Force. Frank was best known as the owner of Gaddy's feed store in Pflugerville, TX, where he worked tirelessly for over 40 years. Mr. Gaddy is survived by wife of 10 years, Dolores, children Sarah, Mary, and Mark, 5 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild, as well as Dolores's children John and Adrian, 5 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. Mr. Gaddy was preceded in death by his parents and wife of 39 years, Lynn. At his request, no service will be held. Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) or another Veterans organization. Condolences may be sent to Providence Funeral Home in Taylor, TX.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Providence Funeral Home - Taylor
807 Carlos Parker Blvd., NW
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 352-5909
Memories & Condolences
26 entries
August 12, 2020
In the memory markers of our lives, of that too long ago to know in years, Frank and Lynn crossed my families path, they often visited my parents on their small farm in Sprinkle near Manor. Frank and my dad had the same interest in jersey cows, and both loved to talk so it was a perfect match. Frank was right at home sitting on a stool in the milk room where both my mother and dad hand milked far too many cows. When much later in life I lost my dad it helped me being around Frank because of the interest they shared, and even though Frank and I were only ten years apart he still reminded me of my dad. It wasn't until much of my older years, I got to really know Frank, and he became my friend. When memories come it will be the uplifting ones that will sustain our connection in spirit with them. I loved Franks storytelling, an artform that seems to be disappearing. Frank had an impeccable memory to the smallest detail, and with my memory unlike Franks, I know I will probably get this only partly right. My most favorite one was from his early years in school. Frank would do the assigned classroom material, but then would get bored and read other books he was more interested in. The teacher did not like this so she assigned him extra classroom work he had to finish before he could read what he wanted. Whatever she increased the work load to, Frank always surpassed it, and was able to read what he wanted. This battle went on for weeks, the teacher gave up, Frank won, and he read whatever he wanted. Frank I am sure was a good reader, but if I know him it was probably more his hard headed demeanor, and a stubborn determination that he accomplished what he wanted. Sometimes it's the most seemingly insignificant things at the time, that mean so much later. I will miss hearing his simple greeting "Hello Wade", can't remember a time it was not sincere, and genuinely felt he was glad to see you, these memories won't fade, because its for how people are drawn to you, that draws you closer to them. Had a couple of visits with Frank before he passed, sat on the back porch, good one on one I won't forget. I planned one more visit so he could have some fried okra with sliced tomatoes, so hate I didn't get to do that, but God created the Whataburger for Frank so instead I will have one with him someday wherever heaven might be. Thank you Frank for being my friend.
Wade Lanfear
Friend
August 11, 2020
We will miss Frank a great deal. We would have a long chat with him every time we were in the store and saw him on the road around our neighborhood. We are thinking of all you Gaddys and know that our best wishes are with you. Dolly, we hope to see you driving around soon. Mark and Kim, I know you will miss him and our blessings are with you all.
Gene and Kelly Gorham
Friend
August 10, 2020
Msrk, Sarah and Mary our thoughts and prayers are with y'all. I'll never forget walking to the old store and getting little debbie oatmeal cream cookies out of the cooler with my lunch money. I'll always hold his advise (sometimes a lecture) close and dear to my heart.
Greg, Leslie and John Ford
Friend
August 10, 2020
Thinking of the Gaddy family. May God grant you comfort and peace. Frank will be missed.
Shelley and Buster Pavlicek
Friend
August 10, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Gaddy family at this time. We always enjoyed our visits with Frank on Tuesday evenings at Chicken Express. May God grant you peace and comfort.
Shirley and Nolin Werchan
Friend
August 9, 2020
at this point in my life I don’t know of anybody else I respect more than Frank. He was the only person to ever give me a fair shake and he changed my life. Frank it was an honor to have worked by your side and learn so much. Never been a man for words but I am going to miss you Frank I really am. It ain’t the same out in the pasture anymore I still keep looking for ya.
John San Miguel
Son
August 8, 2020
Frank was a truly one of kind gentleman. We enjoyed his help and knowledge at the store for so many years. Always a joy to talk with Frank. Our prayers and love are with you Sarah, Mary, Mark and your families. God bless and comfort you all.
H. L. and Merle Weiss
Friend
August 8, 2020
H. L. and Merle Weiss
Friend
August 8, 2020
Dolly, my thoughts and prayers are with you and the Gaddy Family during this difficult time. May Mr. Gaddy Rest In Peace.
Richard Ferrales
Friend
August 7, 2020
Frank was the only person that I could sit and talk to about my grandpa and about cows and grass and trees but mostly my grandpa is what I enjoy most
You will be missed but we will meet again one day have fun playing dominos and drinking a beer with my grandpa ❤
Chase Parker
Neighbor
August 7, 2020
Always enjoyed trips to Gaddy’s to visit with your Dad and pick up supplies! Thoughts and prayers for the family. May God watch over your family during this sad time.
Bob & Sharon Avant
Friend
August 7, 2020
I used to serve Mr. and Mrs. Gaddy at Gattis in Pflugerville about once or twice a week for lunch when they ran Gaddy’s Feed Store. They were the most lovely people and I am so sad to hear of Mr. Gaddy passing away. My prayers to the family.
Carla Ransom
Acquaintance
August 7, 2020
I am sorry to hear about dad passing. Prayers to all Sarah, Mary and Mark. A lot of good conversations and wit growing up and when I came by the store. A great man indeed. May he rest in peace.
R W Shamy Jr
Friend
August 7, 2020
Frank will always be remembered in my heart as a dear sweet man. GOD BLESS THE FAMILY AMEN
Staci Tolbert
Friend
August 6, 2020
I am so sorry Dolly. My thoughts and prayers for you and the family.
Bobbie Bishop
Neighbor
August 6, 2020
Always loved intriguing conversations with Frank. Great customer service . A real personal blessing to teach and sing with his wonderful children. sarah,mary,mark. Love you all...God bless you with peace and cherished memories.
Vernagene Mott
Friend
August 6, 2020
Sarah, Mary and Mark, My thoughts and prayers are with you. I am sorry to hear about your dad passing. I always enjoyed visiting with him at the store. Those were truly good times. He will be missed.
James Kuempel
Friend
August 6, 2020
Deepest sympathy to Sarah, Mary & Mark, our prayers are with you during this difficult time , your Dad was a very good friend to our family, he will be missed dearly
Brenda Oertli
Friend
August 6, 2020
Sending my condolences. I worked for Frank, and Lynn many many years ago. Very gracious people they took me under their wing and gave me rides to and from the Feed Store, and always took me to lunch at Charlie's Steakhouse with them. Showed me the love of plants, and trees! He will be missed.
Cody Loeve Flippin
Neighbor
August 6, 2020
Thinking of Uncle Frank and all his family in these trying and sad days ahead. May peace be with you and the memories never fade. Our sincerest condolences on his passing.
Ronald & Sue (Gaddy) Stroud
Family
August 6, 2020
Mark, I am sorry about your father’s passing!! I truly enjoyed you, Lynn and Frank for many years!! Best wishes to everyone, good people!!
Paul Cates
Friend
August 6, 2020
R.I.P. Frank.
The coastal fish are alot safer now!
Prayers to all the family.
Scott Etheredge
Friend
August 6, 2020
Dolly, we will miss Frank so much. What a guy! We had some great conversations over the years. God bless you and your family
Bill & Joan Cabaniss
Friend
August 6, 2020
Our sympathies to the family. We loved the family and the feed store in Pflugerville while we lived there. You are in our prayers.
Martin & Debbie Biehle
Friend
August 6, 2020
My prayers are with Dolly and the Gaddy family. I admired Frank and now he is at peace.
Leo S Prichard
Acquaintance
August 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Betty Beard
Friend
