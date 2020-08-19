In the memory markers of our lives, of that too long ago to know in years, Frank and Lynn crossed my families path, they often visited my parents on their small farm in Sprinkle near Manor. Frank and my dad had the same interest in jersey cows, and both loved to talk so it was a perfect match. Frank was right at home sitting on a stool in the milk room where both my mother and dad hand milked far too many cows. When much later in life I lost my dad it helped me being around Frank because of the interest they shared, and even though Frank and I were only ten years apart he still reminded me of my dad. It wasn't until much of my older years, I got to really know Frank, and he became my friend. When memories come it will be the uplifting ones that will sustain our connection in spirit with them. I loved Franks storytelling, an artform that seems to be disappearing. Frank had an impeccable memory to the smallest detail, and with my memory unlike Franks, I know I will probably get this only partly right. My most favorite one was from his early years in school. Frank would do the assigned classroom material, but then would get bored and read other books he was more interested in. The teacher did not like this so she assigned him extra classroom work he had to finish before he could read what he wanted. Whatever she increased the work load to, Frank always surpassed it, and was able to read what he wanted. This battle went on for weeks, the teacher gave up, Frank won, and he read whatever he wanted. Frank I am sure was a good reader, but if I know him it was probably more his hard headed demeanor, and a stubborn determination that he accomplished what he wanted. Sometimes it's the most seemingly insignificant things at the time, that mean so much later. I will miss hearing his simple greeting "Hello Wade", can't remember a time it was not sincere, and genuinely felt he was glad to see you, these memories won't fade, because its for how people are drawn to you, that draws you closer to them. Had a couple of visits with Frank before he passed, sat on the back porch, good one on one I won't forget. I planned one more visit so he could have some fried okra with sliced tomatoes, so hate I didn't get to do that, but God created the Whataburger for Frank so instead I will have one with him someday wherever heaven might be. Thank you Frank for being my friend.

Wade Lanfear

Friend