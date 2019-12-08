|
BROOKS, Franklin E. III Frank Brooks, age 59, of Coupland, TX passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, November 22, 2019 in the company of family members. Frank was born April 1, 1960 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Frank devoted his life to his 3 wonderful children and delightful granddaughter, all of whom he adored: Andrew (fiancée Stephanie), Peter (fiancée Sara), and Catharine and her daughter Leah. Frank is also survived by his mother, Judith Bergeron, brother David (Donna), and sister Geni (Kell). Frank was a wonderful uncle to his nieces and nephews, Rebekah, Olivia, Noah, Clay, Miranda, Natalie, and Avery. Frank is also survived by many friends from various circles who all cared very much for him as a dear friend. Frank was the owner of Steady Rain Irrigation in Austin and was a caring partner with his crews and others who worked for him. He led with respect for his employees and would always do everything he could to lead by example and communicate with his employees on a peer to peer level. He was respected in the industry by other irrigators, landscape professionals and by his thousands of customers. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 8, 2019