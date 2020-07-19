1/1
Rev. Franklin Fields Taylor
TAYLOR, Rev. Franklin Fields Rev. Franklin Fields Taylor, 63, of Pflugerville died Thursday, July 9th He was born in Philadelphia, PA on August 11, 1956, a son of the late Jewel (Sneed) and Vernon Taylor, Sr. He was the proud husband of Marilyn E. (Norsworthy) Taylor. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 11AM (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/franklintaylor) Saturday, July 24th at St. James Missionary Baptist Church. Public Viewing will be 3 PM to 6 PM on Friday, July 24th at the church. Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin, TX. Interment at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jul. 19, 2020.
