HARRIS, Sr., Franklin Franklin Harris, Sr., 65, of Austin, died Friday, September 6th. A Celebration Memorial Service of his life will be held at 11 AM on Friday, September 27th at Greater Ulit Missionary Baptist Church. Flowers can be delivered to the church and 1309 E 12th Street in Austin, TX. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. Franklin's Family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 22, 2019