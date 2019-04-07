RYALS JR., Fred E. Fred Ryals Jr, son of George Frederick Ryals and Beatrice Marjane Veteto passed away peacefully on March 28th, 2019 surrounded by his wife and daughters. He met his death matter of factly, with strength and good humor. Fred was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the oldest child of four children, including his 3 sisters, Mary Anne Rogers, Marjane McDougall, and Michelle Ryals. Fred completed his college degree with a BBS in Finance from The University of Texas at Austin in 1952. It was there that he met the love of his life, Caroline Davis Roberts. Fred and Caroline were married at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Faith, May 15th, 1952 in Santa Fe, NM. Fred was employed by the Texas Bureau of Plastering and was associated with W.R. Grace in the development of Polycel, which revolutionized air sealing structures. He later formed his business FER Management, servicing state and national construction. He and Caroline had two daughters, Gretchen Suzanne and Amanda Caroline. His son Robert Gordern Ryals II passed July 3, 1967. He also had three grandchildren, Sean David Johnson Foxhall, Mark Allen Jackson Jr, and Adrienne Ryals Jackson. His children and grandchildren brought him tremendous joy throughout all his life. He is survived by his wife, daughters, grandchildren, and sisters. Fred was an avid snow skier and enjoyed the sport with his entire family. You could always spot Fred bombing down the slopes with his Stetson cowboy hat and tassels. If you happened to be on the same chair lift with Fred, you most likely had a conversation with him. He made sure to greet anyone and everyone around him, even if they were not inclined to talk. Fred was also a pretty damn good tennis player and enjoyed spending his retirement years playing at the World of Tennis in Lakeway with his wife and grandchildren. He never did let his grandchildren beat him though, a life lesson to respect the old man. As a Life Member of the Texas Exes, in lieu of flowers, Fred requested donations be made to the Texas Exes Scholarship Fund to enrich future generations of Longhorns Always with a radiant smile, Fred brightened the world around him in ways that he never truly realized. He was always a light in the lives of his family and friends and he will be missed. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary