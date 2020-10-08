1/1
Fred J. Crooks
1932 - 2020
CROOKS, Fred J. Fred J. Crooks died October 4, 2020 at the age of 88. Fred was born in Bertram, Texas on September 25, 1932. Fred is survived by his wife Shirley of 50 years, his 4 children, 6 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. He served in the Army during the Korean War. He attended UT and later worked for the Burnup & Sims Company for 30 Years before retiring. Services will be held for the immediate family only. Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the "Send Condolences" link. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grimes Funeral Chapels
728 Jefferson Street
Kerrville, TX 78028
(830) 257-4544
