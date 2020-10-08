CROOKS, Fred J. Fred J. Crooks died October 4, 2020 at the age of 88. Fred was born in Bertram, Texas on September 25, 1932. Fred is survived by his wife Shirley of 50 years, his 4 children, 6 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. He served in the Army during the Korean War. He attended UT and later worked for the Burnup & Sims Company for 30 Years before retiring. Services will be held for the immediate family only. Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com
