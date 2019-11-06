Home

Fred Neal Wakefield Obituary
WAKEFIELD, Fred Neal Our beloved Fred Neal Wakefield, age 78, was called by our Heavenly Father on Sunday, November 2, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Helen Wakefield. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Earline Wakefield; children, Fred Neal Wakefield, Jr. (Gay), and Shelley Wakefield Jones (Mark); stepchildren, Jeffrey Jewett (Jennifer) and Jason Jewett (Michelle); grandchildren, Morgan Wakefield, Ashley Wakefield, Kendall Jones, Joshua Jewett, Jordynn McKeown (Sam), and Devin Jewett; great grandchildren, Londyn Jewett, Jaxon McKeown, Maverick McKeown, Aiden Jewett, Justin Jewett, and Hurley McKeown; and siblings, Don Wakefield, Linda McIntire, and Bruce Wakefield. Fred is also survived by the mother of his children, Melanie Hall Wakefield and numerous other loving family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make donations to the and the . There will be a Graveside Service at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Austin Memorial Park, located on 2800 Hancock Dr., Austin, Texas 78731. Please visit www.austinpeel.com to offer condolences to the family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 6, 2019
