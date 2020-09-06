WALKER JR., Fred Fred Walker Jr. Age 89 of Taylor passed away Tuesday September 1, 2020. Fred was born on October 6, 1930 in Austin, Texas to Fred Fritz Walker and Margaret (Maderer) Walker. He worked for his father for over 50 years at Fritz Walker Furniture, fixing beautiful antique furniture. Fred and his wife Lois would of Celebrated 60 years of marriage on December 20, 2020. They loved going to Colorado each year, where Fred would go hunting and fishing with his friends. He also loved going car shows with his son. Survivors include his wife, Lois, son Fred (Bo) Walker, bother George Walker and many other family members and friends. The Family would like to Thank his caregivers, Hospice and his special caregiver, Mary Deann, her loved her so much and watched for her every morning to give her a hug. Graveside services will be held 10:00 AM Friday, September 11, 2020, Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in Taylor, TX. Arrangements are entrusted to Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home in Elgin.