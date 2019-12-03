|
|
GLOSSON, Freda Lee Thomas Freda Lee Thomas Glosson (79) passed away November 24, 2019, in the loving arms of her family. She was born September 23, 1940 to James Elzie and Anna Mae (Bowyer) Thomas in Danese, W, VA. Her family moved to Michigan and later she traveled to Texas following her dreams. Freda was a homemaker who raised three children of her own, while fostering 27 additional children. She also loved animals, especially her ducks. Preceded in death by her parents, husbands William Thatcher, JL Glosson, & Robert Schandua, son James Keith Thatcher, two sisters Letha Flanagan & Glenna Spade and three brothers Russell, Jennings, and Lowell Thomas. Survived by her daughter Mary Thatcher Garrett & her husband Ron Garrett, son Rick Glosson & his wife Mina Perez. Grandchildren Travis Garrett & wife Tara, Brandon Garrett, Mayra and Jose Carbajal, Rick Jr., Alex, and Alexa Benitez, James Duffer & wife Melinda. Great Grandchildren Lane & Jace Garrett & Ezekiel Flores. Sister Carol Sharpe and husband Luke & Linda McKenzie and husband Paul. Brothers Carl Thomas, Dewey Thomas & wife Pam, Howard Patterson, Harold Patterson & his wife Julie and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express our gratitude to Kindred Hospice and Caregiver/Loving Friend Josafina Lopez for their support and care. A Celebration of Life will be held for close family and friends.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 3, 2019