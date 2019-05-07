BROWN, Freda Ruth (Crawford) Freda accomplished her soft landing on August 11, 2018, at Hospice of Dayton. Know that she is at peace, released from a lifetime of unrelenting demands of Type 1 diabetes. Her disciplined control has been an example to all of how to live an active life, an achievement recognized by the Joslin Diabetes Center Medal for living courageously with diabetes. As a teenager she attended Camp Sweeney for diabetic children in Gainesville, TX, first as a camper and, eventually, a counselor. For twenty years she served on the Dayton Area Diabetes Association board and became the board's first president to have Type 1 diabetes. She was instrumental in reestablishing the annual fall Diabetes Exposition. A resident of Bethany Village, Centerville, OH, Freda died after 76 years of life. Born in Tyler, TX, the daughter of William Waller Crawford and Melba Willis Collier, she is survived by her husband, Squire, daughter Annette, and son Christopher, as well as numerous cousins. Freda grew up in Austin, TX, graduating from Travis High School and from the University of Texas with a BA in English with teaching certification in English and French. Following graduation, she taught in Texas high schools in Wharton, Taylor, and Manor before electing to become a stay-at-home mom. Freda and Squire were married in July 1965, in Austin, and recently celebrated their 53rd anniversary. They moved to Ohio when Squire joined the engineering division at Wright Patterson AFB. A mezzo-soprano, she was frequently a soloist in her various churches. Her choral career included the All-State Choir in Texas, the Dayton Music Club Chorus, and the Dayton Music Appreciation Choral Club. Freda was always a volunteer, frequently serving on ad hoc teams in her children's schools. Freda resumed her Girl Scout participation when Annette became a Brownie, eventually serving as a troop leader and as a cookie mom for the annual sales. Freda served as a teacher in local English As A Second Language program for eight years. She was a backyard herbalist, particularly loving mints, lavenders, sages, as well as other blue flowers. An interment service will be held Wednesday, May 8th, at 1pm at the Cook Walden/Forest Oaks funeral home. All who knew Freda are encouraged to attend. In memoriam, please consider your local public library or Camp Sweeney, Southwestern Diabetic Foundation, P.O. Box 918, Gainesville, TX 76241. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary