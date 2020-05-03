|
|
EDWARDS, Freddie Allen Remembering #37 & #35 Butch - Flex 1943-2020 Freddie Allen Edwards #37 with the University of Texas and #35 with the Donna Redskins. Butch or Flex left this world to begin his new journey with his Lord on April 13, 2020. Remaining to cherish his memory, Fred is survived by his wife, Lisa Edwards, of Paige, TX; his ex-wife, Ida Edwards of Austin; his daughter, Traci Lynn Edwards of New York City; stepson Michael Wayne Johnson and wife Bee Gee of Austin; sister, Linda Jo Edwards of Bryan, TX, who watched over him daily; brother, Art Edwards, and wife Carleen of Florida; 6 grandchildren Joshua Johnson, Caleb Johnson, Jordan Johnson, Aaron Johnson, Joseph Johnson, and Mary Jane Johnson of Austin; niece Dr. Brenda Kocman and husband Michael, along with daughter Denae of Bryan, TX; nephews Arthur Kaml of Bryan, TX, and Keith and Carl Edwards of Florida. Due to our present situation with social distancing, there are no plans for a memorial service at this time. Fred made previous arrangements for his body to be donated for research purposes to the University of Texas Health Center. He had been battling with CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy) for a while. It is a neurodegenerative disease caused by head injuries. We would like to thank all who visited and comforted Fred and helped to give meaning to his life during his last few years. Fred's hometown was Donna, TX, where he was on state winning teams for both football and baseball. He graduated from Donna High School in 1962. Fred earned a full football scholarship at the University of Texas at Austin, where he played on the winning 1963 National Championship Football Team against Navy; played on the winning 1965 Orange Bowl team against Alabama's Joe Namath (goal line stand to beat them); and was chosen the Most Valuable Lineman in the winning 1966 Bluebonnet Bowl playing against Ole Miss. The film industry is making a movie named "Miracle of Donna" about the lives of the Donna football players and how a player went from winning state in high school to winning the national college football title. After University of Texas football, Fred was drafted by the San Antonio Toros semi-pro football team, and he moved to San Antonio. After football, Fred returned to Austin and worked for the State of Texas as a tax examiner. Fred retired in 2004, after which he picked up golf and TV. Now for Fred's Favorite "Hymn": The Eyes of Texas are upon you, all the livelong day. The Eyes of Texas are upon you, you cannot get away. Do not think you can escape them, at night or early in the morn The Eyes of Texas are upon you, 'til Gabriel blows his horn. Everybody loved Fred. He never met a stranger, he could always give you a good laugh, and needless to say, he loved and lived UT Football! The family would like to THANK the staff at The Grace Place of Bryan, Texas, that watched over Fred in the end. Freddie's Memorial Website is: https://www.forevermissed.com/fred-edwards/about In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Fred Edwards name to Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Research (CTE) or to .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 3, 2020