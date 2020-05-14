Home

A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor & Austin Areas
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Viewing
Friday, May 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
1309 E 12th Street
Austin, TX
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Freddie Josephine Trotter


1949 - 2020
Freddie Josephine Trotter Obituary
TROTTER, Freddie Josephine Freddie Josephine Trotter, 70, of Leander died Sunday, May 3rd. She was born in Emporia, VA on October 10, 1949, a daughter of the late Lavenia (Johnson) and Freddie Tyree. She served in the U.S. Army as an MSG E8. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be held 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 16th with CDC Guidelines at Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Lead Pastor Gaylon C. Clark officiating. Interment at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. This service will be livestreamed. Public Viewing following CDC Guidelines and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3 PM to 6 PM on Friday, May 15th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 14, 2020
