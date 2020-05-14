|
TROTTER, Freddie Josephine Freddie Josephine Trotter, 70, of Leander died Sunday, May 3rd. She was born in Emporia, VA on October 10, 1949, a daughter of the late Lavenia (Johnson) and Freddie Tyree. She served in the U.S. Army as an MSG E8. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be held 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 16th with CDC Guidelines at Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Lead Pastor Gaylon C. Clark officiating. Interment at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. This service will be livestreamed. Public Viewing following CDC Guidelines and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3 PM to 6 PM on Friday, May 15th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 14, 2020