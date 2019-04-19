Home

JUBY, Frederick Eugene "Gene" Gene passed away April 2, 2019; he was 76 years old. He is survived by his six children, Shaunesse, Sherri, Sharon, Cary, Craig and Sabrina along with their spouses, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Gene is predeceased in death by his wife of 55 years, Susie. Memorial service: The Vista on Seward Hill, 6414 West Bee Cave Rd, Austin, TX 78746, April 20, 2019 at 2:30 pm. Please visit www.genejuby.com for more information.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 19, 2019
