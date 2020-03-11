|
BOYD, Frederick Grant Frederick ("Fred") Grant Boyd, 88, passed away March 6, 2020 after a brief illness under the care of hospice. He was born July 27, 1931 in Meadowview, Virginia and was one of 11 children. His favorite childhood memory was "taking care of the farm animals." Fred loved the Lord and his country. He served 30 years in the Air Force followed by 25 years of civil service. His most proud accomplishments were his five Air Force Commendation Medals, receiving five battle stars and becoming a Master Sergeant. He was also a VFW Life member, 32nd degree Freemason and a Shriner. He was our patriarch, role model, guardian, comedian, and friend. He had an unconditional love and a genuine desire to see all his family safe, happy, and successful. Fred will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife of 53 years, Teresa Boyd. He is survived by his children James, Robert, Sharon, and Andrew. In addition, he is survived by five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. All will miss the bright light and happiness he brought into their lives. Visitation is on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 6-8 pm at the Marrs-Jones-Newby Funeral Home located at 505 Old Austin Highway, Bastrop, TX 78602. The funeral will take place on Saturday, March 14. 2020 at Haynie Chapel located at 16309 Greenwood Dr., Del Valle, TX 78617 at 11 am. Burial will follow at the Haynie Chapel Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 11, 2020