|
|
MCMANIS, Frederick With broken hearts, the family of Frederick McManis announce his passing after a brief battle with leukemia. Fred passed away peacefully at home on the morning of Friday, May 8th. Fred is survived by his daughter, Crystal Hansen, and beloved grandson Jake. He is preceded in death by his wife Helen, who recently passed in December 2019. Mr. McManis is a veteran of the Vietnam War and honorably served for the United States Air Force, achieving the rank of Senior Master Sergeant at his retirement. For his service, he earned several meritorious commendations. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 6th at Crystal's residence, to honor Fred's life and memory. Email [email protected] for details and address. Services for a military funeral will be held at a later date, to be announced once honor services are resumed. Fred will be laid to rest, with his wife, at the Cook-Walden/ Capital Parks Cemetery, located at 14501 N Interstate Hwy 35, Pflugerville, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 24, 2020