MITSCHKE, Friedrich K. "Fred" Friedrich K. "Fred" Mitschke passed away on January 31, 2020 at Austin RNC Retirement and Nursing Center. Fred was born in Winchester, Texas. He served in the Army during the Korean conflict. He met the love of his life Elinora Mertink. They married on April 18, 1958 at St. Paul Lutheran church in Austin by Pastor Albert F. Jesse. From this marriage, they had one daughter. He retired from Texas Electric Co-Op. He was a good mechanic, loved to fish with brothers in the Colorado river, loved to learn new things and have coffee with his HEB coffee friends. Fred is survived by his wife of nearly 62 years Elinora Mertink Mitschke; daughter Judith (Steve) Bryson; great grandson Kaleb William Amidon and granddaughter-in-law Samantha Amidon. Brother Clarence and wife Dianna Mitschke, sister-in-law Helen and husband Eric Schnieder and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation 2/7/2020 5-7 pm Cook-Walden Funeral Home 6100 N. Lamar Blvd. Austin, TX 78752. 2/8/2020 10 am Viewing with service to follow at St. Paul Lutheran Church 3501 Red River St Austin, TX 78705. Burial following at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery 14501 North IH 35 Pflugerville, TX 78660.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 5, 2020