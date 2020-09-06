BENKO, Fusae Maria Fusae Maria Benko, known to everyone as Benko, was born to Fukue and Mitsunosuke Hirose in Toyoko, Japan on February 25, 1930. After the war, working as a telephone operator (of course she was bi-lingual) she met her handsome military husband George William Benko. While stationed there, they had their first child JoAnna. Coming back to the states, they lived the life of the military: residing in Pennsylvania, South Carolina, New Mexico, and finally their last and best assignment - Austin. It was in Austin that they had their second child Kenneth. She was an extremely gifted seamstress and had just started her business, Designer's Corner, when she became a widow at the age of 49. She was always happy creating new patterns from just looking at a picture. She was proud of the costume work she did for the Austin Humane Society in the l980's: Kitty Cat and Snoopy. Her most creative challenge came with the costumes she produced for the Texas Rose Festival in the 1990's. She loved to craft and garden and for many years was an active member of the South Austin Senior Activity Center; participating in knitting, crafting, gardening, and bingo. It was with this group that she first traveled to Louisiana and discovered the joy of nickel slots. She passed peacefully in her sleep on September 2, 2020 and is survived by her two children and son-in-law: JoAnna Benko, husband Patrick Goines and Kenneth Benko. Interment will take place at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, where she will reunited with her husband. The family would like to express sincere appreciation for the love and care extended to Benko from the management and staff of Brookdale Beckett Meadows. In lieu of flowers, please remember our mom in anything that you see that brings joy to your heart, or donate to the South Austin Senior Activity Center, 3911 Manchaca, Austin, TX 78704. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com
.