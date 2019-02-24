SUMNER M.D., G. Gardner 1929-2019 Scientist, Physician, Pathologist, Cellist, Sailor, Naturalist, Eco-Advocate and Liberal Democrat. Dr. Sumner loved family, friends, neighbors and sacred wild places like Jim Bridger Wilderness, Yellowstone, the Grand Tetons, Big Thicket, Hill Country and Texas Coast. He cared deeply about bees, trees, the planet and all creatures great and small. Of all the sights he enjoyed in this city, one of his favorites was dogs running off the leash on Red Bud Isle. Kind, curious, compassionate, wise, steadfast and oh my god funny, he treasured dogs, cats, horses, bears, wolves and the hundreds of purple martins he helped raise in the famed South Austin sanctuary. Born in Canton, O., Gard graduated from Glenville High in Cleveland, earned B.Sc. (Chemistry) and M.Sc. (Physical Chemistry) degrees from Ohio State, joined the Chem Physics Department at Mellon Institute and pursued a Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry at the University of Pittsburgh. Then, after 15 years in Central Research at Texas Instruments in Dallas, Gard, aged 45, enrolled in The School of Medicine of the University of Texas Health Science Center-San Antonio, became a pathologist and joined Severance & Associates. Together, Gard and Jane had more than 62 fantastic years and three soulful, life-affirming daughters: Valerie Ellsworth Howell, Mimsie Elizabeth Sumner and Loring Anne Sumner. He is also survived by his remarkable son-in-law Jim Howell and six amazing grandchildren: Justin James Howell and Dylan Gardner Howell, Blaise Sumner Cavalier and Luc Miller Cavalier and Skyler and Maya Jane Sumner. Tributes may be made to Lynn Cuny's Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation, P.O. Box 369, Kendalia, TX 78027 or www.wildlife-rescue.org. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary