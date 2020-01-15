|
SALCHER, Gail Elaine Gail Elaine Salcher, 34, of Austin died Jan. 3, 2020, in Seattle, Washington, following a short illness. A memorial service and Mass officiated by the Rev. Charles R. Kullmann will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at St. Austin Catholic Parish, 2026 Guadalupe St., in Austin. Burial will be held at a later date in Cuero, Texas, next to her grandparents. Gail received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government with a minor in Business Administration from the University of Texas at Austin in 2007. She attended Barton Hills Elementary and Kealing Middle School magnet program in Austin and graduated top 10 percent from Austin High School in 2003. Gail was a member of the National Honor Society, band, student council and the Austin rowing team. She had a successful career in sales and marketing at Special Audience and then Modernize where she was loved and respected. Gail participated in many charitable endeavors, including Habitat for Humanity, girlstart, and a non- profit opposed to human trafficking. An avid runner of half-marathons, she attended Camp Gladiator boot camps at least three days a week and maintained a healthy lifestyle. Friends remember her as adventurous, always seeking new experiences like skydiving, travel and dining. Gail was an active member at Austin Stone Community Church and was committed to her faith. She loved being a Texas Longhorn, and sought opportunities to help and mentor others. Gail was born June 2, 1985, in Cuero to Patricia and Jerry Salcher of Austin. She is survived by her parents; one sister, Michelle Henson and brother-in-law Joseph Henson, nephew Mason and niece Lyla, all of Round Rock; grandmother, Kate Beebe of San Antonio, and numerous other family members. Gail is preceded in death by grandparents George and Dolores Salcher of Cuero and Rev. John Beebe of San Antonio. The family expressed gratitude to the Seattle EMS and the amazing doctors and staff at Highline Community Hospital in Burien. They also offered heartfelt appreciation to Gail's best friend Stacey Bucklin and her parents Kathi and Bob Bucklin who stayed by their side in Seattle. "We love you Gail and we can not imagine our life without you. But you are always with us. " In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Gail Salcher Scholarship fund, Cuero ISD Education Foundation, P.O. Box 987, Cuero, TX 77954.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 15, 2020