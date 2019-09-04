|
|
REEBEL, Gail Everett Gail Everett Reebel, 87 of Austin, passed from this life to his eternal home on September 1, 2019, in Austin after a lengthy illnekss. Gail is survived by his wife of 18 years, Mary Lynne Rogers-Reebel. She remained by his side day and night till his passing. He is also survived by his brother, Neason Reebel, of Ohio. He is also survived by his children, Susan and Elsie Harvey of Ohio, David and Annie Reebel of Austin, Patricia and Steve Carrico of Dripping Springs, Jon Reebel of Ohio, Pamela and Kirk McElroy of Austin; numerous grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. Gail was preceded in death by his wife and mother of his surviving children, Betty J. Reebel. Gail served his country for 23 years in the United States Air Force, serving two tours in Vietnam and one in South Korea. Gail was 100% disabled due to exposure to Agent Orange. After retiring from the Air Force, Gail worked for the City of Austin as an electrician before retiring after 20+ years. Gail discovered Valentine, Texas and he and Mary Lynne spent many nights watching the stars and the sunrises over the Davis Mountains. Gail was always a helping friend with electrical installation, clearing brush or putting up fence. He will be greatly missed by many. Gail has seen every Star Wars movie at least twice and owns a large collection of the memorabilia. To say he was a fan is an understatement. There will be a memorial service to celebrate Gail's life at Cook Walden Forest Oaks Chapel on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 10:00am. Many lives have been touched by this great man, please come share your story and memories with us. The family wishes to thank Brookdale Hospice for the exceptional care given to Gail in his final days. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Brookdale Hospice. Arrangements are under the care of Cook Walden Forest Oaks Funeral Home, 6300 W William Cannon Dr., Austin, Texas 78749. Online condolences may be made at www.CookWaldenForestOaks.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 4, 2019