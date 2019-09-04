Austin American-Statesman Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park
6300 West William Cannon Drive
Austin, TX 78749
(512) 892-1172
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Reebel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Everett Reebel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail Everett Reebel Obituary
REEBEL, Gail Everett Gail Everett Reebel, 87 of Austin, passed from this life to his eternal home on September 1, 2019, in Austin after a lengthy illnekss. Gail is survived by his wife of 18 years, Mary Lynne Rogers-Reebel. She remained by his side day and night till his passing. He is also survived by his brother, Neason Reebel, of Ohio. He is also survived by his children, Susan and Elsie Harvey of Ohio, David and Annie Reebel of Austin, Patricia and Steve Carrico of Dripping Springs, Jon Reebel of Ohio, Pamela and Kirk McElroy of Austin; numerous grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. Gail was preceded in death by his wife and mother of his surviving children, Betty J. Reebel. Gail served his country for 23 years in the United States Air Force, serving two tours in Vietnam and one in South Korea. Gail was 100% disabled due to exposure to Agent Orange. After retiring from the Air Force, Gail worked for the City of Austin as an electrician before retiring after 20+ years. Gail discovered Valentine, Texas and he and Mary Lynne spent many nights watching the stars and the sunrises over the Davis Mountains. Gail was always a helping friend with electrical installation, clearing brush or putting up fence. He will be greatly missed by many. Gail has seen every Star Wars movie at least twice and owns a large collection of the memorabilia. To say he was a fan is an understatement. There will be a memorial service to celebrate Gail's life at Cook Walden Forest Oaks Chapel on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 10:00am. Many lives have been touched by this great man, please come share your story and memories with us. The family wishes to thank Brookdale Hospice for the exceptional care given to Gail in his final days. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Brookdale Hospice. Arrangements are under the care of Cook Walden Forest Oaks Funeral Home, 6300 W William Cannon Dr., Austin, Texas 78749. Online condolences may be made at www.CookWaldenForestOaks.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now