HOLDER, Gail Gail Holder, age 63, of Round Rock, passed away November 12, 2019. She was born in Kingsville, Texas on July 7, 1956. Gail was the beloved wife of Jerry Holder of 28 years. She is survived by her husband, her children, Justin Holder, Austin Holder and wife Alexis, Ashley Holder. Three siblings, Linda Jones and her husband Richard, of Hopkinton, NH, Steve Kelley and his wife Marcy of Leander, Tx, Patti Corn of Round Rock, Tx. Grandson, Hutch Holder, nieces, Candace, Stephanie, Samantha, and nephew, Curtis. She is preceded in death by her mother, Pauline Kelley, and father, Robert S. Kelley. Gail was a very selfless person, who constantly put others' needs before her own. This was evident in caring for her mother over the last 6 years and particularly the last 8 months to a point where she may have neglected her own health. She lost her life to a battle with breast cancer. Gail was a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter and friend. Gail had the ability to make people laugh and had a loving heart. She sported an infectious smile which she shared with everyone. Gail always found the positive in the world, and helped others see it as well; even after her diagnosis of the auto immune disease Scleroderma, she lived life to the fullest. She was not going to let it deprive her of enjoying life. Gail readily laughed with joy and in her presence always made the world a brighter place. Everything about life was interesting to Gail. She wanted to live life to the fullest and loved exploring new places. When Gail traveled, she wanted to experience and learn all about where she was visiting. Gail loved anything to do with water. She loved the lake and loved to water ski, passing on her skills to her children, nieces and nephews. She enjoyed camping and loved the beach. Memorial Service will be 2:00 PM Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, Texas. Gail will be greatly missed by her family and friends. We appreciate all the thoughts and prayers; in lieu of flowers, please send donations to the . Remembrances may be shared online at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 15, 2019