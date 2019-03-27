HOLUBEC, Gardina Frances was surrounded by her family as she passed peacefully into heaven on March 24, 2019. Gardina was born on April 8, 1923 to the late John and Fannie Holubec in Caldwell, Texas. Gardina graduated from Austin High School and Durhams College. Gardina worked for the Texas Department of Health, Crippled Children's Division as an Administrative Assistant. Gardina retired in 1985 with 45 years of service. After she retired she worked part time for AISD for 5 years. Gardina received her religious training in the Austin Brethren Church. Gardina taught Sunday School and was a pianist for a number of years. Gardina is survived by nieces Judy Howze of Austin, Texas, Janette and her husband John Hall of Mountain City, Texas, Nephews Malcolm Holubec and his wife Jeniffer of Corpus Christi TX, Larry Marek and his wife Becky of San Antonio, TX, Don LaFaitte and his wife Donnette of Austin, TX and Gary LaFaitte of Austin, TX. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Ernest Holubec and his wife Pat, sisters Neldina Marek and her husband Ted, Milady Skrivanek and her husband Rev. Jesse, Dorothy Holubec, Ella Holubec, Vlasta LaFaitte and her husband Raymond, and nephew Curtis LaFaitte. Services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019; with visitation at 9:00 am and a funeral service at 10:00 am at Cook-Walden Funeral Home, located at 6100 North Lamar Blvd in Austin, Texas, with interment to immediately follow at San Antonio Prairie SPJST Cemetery near Caldwell, Texas. Gardina was devoted to her family and was a selfless caregiver to her loved ones. Her sweet and loving nature will be missed by all who knew her. Condolences may be left at www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary