CRAWFORD, Garrett Loren Garrett Loren ("Gary") Crawford passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020, at the age of 73. Gary was born in Borger, TX, the only child of Guy and Alice Crawford, on January 2, 1947. He graduated from Borger High School and earned a degree in Applied Mathematics from Texas Technical University. He moved to Austin, TX where he began a long career working with and caring for people with hearing impairments. After decades of helping communities in Texas and Minnesota, Gary retired in 2009. He is survived by his daughter Emily (Peter) Fritz, son Michael (Elizabeth) Crawford, and 5 grandchildren: Austin, Paisley, Lucille, Claire and Penelope. Gary lived a happy, carefree life, focused on finding joy and humor in everyday moments. He enjoyed listening to his records, loved a messy plate of barbecue with a cold beer, and never turned down a nap. Gary will be remembered as a loving father with a kind and genuine personality. He will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Gallaudet University via [email protected]
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 8, 2020