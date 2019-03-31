Resources More Obituaries for Garrie Struhall Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Garrie Struhall

Obituary Condolences Flowers STRUHALL, Garrie Edward 1952 - 2019 Garrie Edward Struhall passed away in the early hours of March 27, 2019, six months and an hour to the day after his 66th birthday. He was born to Rudolph Lewis "RL" Struhall, Jr. and Peggy Clare Lindsay on September 26, 1952 in Austin, Texas. He was the baby brother to Rudolph Lewis III "Sunny" and would eventually be the older brother to Steven Joseph eight years later. The family lived in the Barton Hills neighborhood which his father had helped to build on Oak Park Drive. They later settled into their familiar family home on Cedarview Drive. Garrie attended St. Ignatius Catholic School, Porter Middle School, Travis High School for one year and then graduated from Crockett High School, Class of 1970. He was an active member of the Future Farmers of America Program where he developed his passion for animals into the skills of animal husbandry. He chose to stay one extra year at Crockett so that he could continue his studies before moving on to Southwest Texas State University (late renamed Texas State University). He studied there for two years and then in the fall of 1973 on October 5th, he married Laura Ann Griffin. Garrie went to work in the property management business for his father and later for himself. Two years later, on December 9, 1975 they had the first grandchild of the family, Lance Edward. They divorced a few years later and on June 26, 1982, he married Cynthia Ann Hancock. They had Dustin Lewis on October 3, 1983 and Megan Marie on September 24, 1987. After their divorce in the late 90's, he chose not to marry again but rather dedicate himself to his children and their families. While he discontinued his formal studies, Garrie put his skills to work raising and grooming cattle on the family ranch. He loved to share that passion with his own kids and every kid, or kid at heart, that would visit the ranch. As a philanthropist, Garrie provided sponsorship and support to countless youth in the many arenas of animal husbandry. Garrie was a friend like no other. He took advantage of every opportunity to let you know just how much he cared about you. Whether it was providing food, coolers, ice, trailers, equipment, or help for your event, or showing up when you were on hard times, or taking your kids hunting at the ranch. He loved people and accepted everyone for who they were. Garrie was preceded in death by his parents Peggy & RL, his brother, Sunny Stephen Mekaska, and his favorite pups Alfie, Colada, and Lucy. He is survived by his brother Steven, his children - Lance & wife Courtney Devin, Dustin, Megan & husband Dustin Howard Smith, Four Grandchildren - Makayla Ryann, Hayley Nicole, Charlotte Jane, and Garrison Edward, Four Grand Dogs Lizzy, Cabela, Junior, and Milan, Niece & Nephew - Shane Patrick Struhall, and Samantha Paige & husband Robert Ryan Smith, and Grand Niece Rylan Rein. He is also loved by four aunts, countless cousins, and friends. The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of Envita Medical Center in Scottsdale, AZ for their support, care, and kindness in helping Garrie to heal from cancer. Garrie will be cremated and interred at Assumption Cemetery alongside his parents and brother. The family will host a memorial service and celebration at their Ranch in Driftwood, TX on Saturday, April 6th to start promptly at 5pm. For directions and more information, please visit www.garriestruhall.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to CMC Cookers a non-profit Barbeque Cookoff team providing money for scholarships, medical research, and helping people in need. www.cmcbbq.org/donate Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries