CAFFERATA, Gary Gary Cafferata age 65 passed away at 11:11pm on 02/11/19. He will be lovingly remembered and survived by his Wife Melodie Cafferata, Son Greg Cafferata, Step Children Michael Goodnight & Tamaira Roberts. Grand Children Morgan Cafferata & Joey Mata and Best Friends Eric Stehling & Norman "Dad" Patterson. Brother Bill "Billy" Cafferata and other family members & many, many friends! Gary is predeceased by his Father Godfrey Ronald Cafferata & Mother Marcia Ann Cafferata. We love you Gary forever. Rest In Paradise my love.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 15, 2019