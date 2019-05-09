HOWARD, Gary Calvin A much-loved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, son and brother, Gary Calvin Howard, 76, of Weir, Texas, passed away on May 7th, 2019, with his family present. He was born August 4th, 1942, in Modale, Iowa, and resided in Weir, Texas for the past 32 years, having moved from Glenwood, Iowa. He graduated from Tri-Center High School in Iowa. Gary's love of cars started early during his high school years. He and his brother Dale, worked together in Glenwood at Mel's Body Shop. He then opened his own body shop in Glenwood, Iowa. During this time he started his custom car journey. He then moved to Texas in 1985 and this is where Gary Howard Customs was born. Gary was one of the founders of the Kontinentals. He received numerous awards and was inducted into several Hall of Fames for his outstanding craftsmanship. Although his car accolades are recognized across the country, it was his kindness, compassion, thankfulness and humility that made him the great man he was and he always had a smile. Gary and his wife, Jo Ann, shared the love of cars and traveled to many car shows across the country. During their time together they made many lifetime friends along the way. They also shared the love of NASCAR and their sweet poodle, Rusty, of twelve years. Survivors include his wife of fifteen years, Jo Ann Howard of Weir; daughters, Nanette Bornhoft (Kent), Lee Folderman (Will), Michele Elkins (Todd), Melissa Brown (Dan), Mitzi Hutchens (Jason); sons, Scott Howard, Clint Hockabout; brothers, Dale Howard (Shirley), Paul Howard; Nephews-Lynn Howard (Mary), Clint Howard (Rebecca), Brian Malone (Shannon); and niece, Connie Fisher. Gary also had 15 Grandchildren and 6 Great-Grandchildren. He is preceded in death by parents, Harley and Ila Howard and sisters, Virginia Lucille Howard and Arlene Malone. Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at The Gabriels Funeral Chapel and Crematory in Georgetown, Texas. Graveside will follow at the Weir Cemetery in Weir, Texas. The family will receive friends at The First Baptist Church of Weir following the graveside service. "Rolling Low and Slow with a Smile" Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary