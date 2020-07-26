What a gift Gary has been in ours and so many lives as you Linda B.

You both can lite up a room when you walk in!

His talents of bringing such lasting opportunities to Corpus Christi such as his legacy in housing, Economic Development for our area such as the Lex, the Aquarium, Texas A&M Corpus Christi and so much more

along with his numerous accomplishments in Washington D.C, Austin and Texas Transportation we are forever grateful!

Gary had such a sense of humor, laugh, smile and ready to take on any daily work challenges. He is close to our hearts and memories! We are so glad to have known him and call him our friend! He will missed by us and so many!

Our hearts go out to you Linda B. I know you believe you have lost your soulmate here, but not forever! We love you! We ask God to bring you and the family comfort during this hard time. In Jesus name we are praying for each of you! Amen, Candace & Jim

Candace & Jim Moloney

