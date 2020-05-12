|
|
Gary Keith Pool Jr. age 45, was born on November 24, 1974, and died May 7th, 2020. Keith was born in Waco, Texas, but was a longtime resident of Austin, Texas. He attended Hyde Park Baptist School in Austin, and was an avid Texas Longhorn fan. He is survived by his mother, Shari Pool, his sister, Laura Varga, the mother of his children, Lacy Spiker, and his two children, Ryder and Elise Pool. He is preceded in death by his father, Gary Keith Pool Sr. Private services will be held for immediate family, with a reception to be held at a later date. In honor of Keith's father who passed away from cancer, and to remember Keith's passion for basketball, donations can be made to The V Foundation for Cancer Research, which was founded by legendary basketball coach Jim Valvano. Your donation can be made at v.org. 2 Corinthians 12:9 "But he said to me, "My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness." Therefore I will boast all the more gladly of my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ may rest upon me."
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 12, 2020